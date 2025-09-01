TVS Motor Sales Up 30% In August

Business NewsBusinessTVS Motor Sales Up 30% In August
TVS Motor's total exports grew 35% year-over-year to 1,35,367 units in August, compared with 99,976 units in the same month last year.

01 Sep 2025, 04:28 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TVS three-wheeler sales increased 47% year-on-year to 18,748 units in August. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 30% year-on-year increase in total sales to 5,09,536 units in August.

The company had reported a total sales of 3,91,588 units in August 2024.

Two-wheelers registered a growth of 30%, with sales increasing from 3,78,841 units in August 2024 to 4,90,788 units in August 2025, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered a rise of 28% with sales increasing from 2,89,073 units in August last year to 3,68,862 units in August this year, it added.

Three-wheeler sales increased 47% year-on-year to 18,748 units in August.

The company's total exports grew 35% year-over-year to 1,35,367 units in August, compared with 99,976 units in the same month last year.

