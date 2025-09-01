Business NewsBusinessMaruti Suzuki Sales Dip Marginally To 1.81 Lakh Units In August
ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki Sales Dip Marginally To 1.81 Lakh Units In August

Maruti Suzuki's mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,853 units against 10,648 units in August 2024.

01 Sep 2025, 05:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
maruti suzuki
(Photo source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a marginal dip in total sales to 1,80,683 units in August.

The auto major sold a total of 1,81,782 units in the same month of the last year.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8% to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

The sale of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,853 units against 10,648 units in August 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, increased to 59,597 units from 58,051 units a year ago.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 54,043 units last month compared to 62,684 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 14%.

Sales of van Eeco were 10,785 units last month against 10,985 units in the year-ago month, while those of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,772 units against 2,495 units a year earlier.

MSI said its exports in August surged 40% to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.

ALSO READ

August Auto Sales Live: Tata Motors' CV & PV Sales Beat Estimates But Domestic Sales Fall
Opinion
August Auto Sales Live: Tata Motors' CV & PV Sales Beat Estimates But Domestic Sales Fall
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT