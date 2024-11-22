Who Is Pam Bondi? Donald Trump's Pick As US Attorney General

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday picked Pam Bondi as the US Attorney General hours after his first choice Matt Gaetz withdrew his name following sexual misconduct allegations. Bondi, 59, is a former Florida's attorney general and seasoned prosecutor.

Former congressman Gaetz withdrew his consideration after becoming the subject of a House Ethics Committee probe into allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor girl as well as an illicit drug case. However, he has denied all accusations.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans – Not anymore,” Trump said while announcing Bondi’s nomination on his Truth Social network.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again," Trump said. He added that Bondi is "smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter."

Here is everything you need to know about Pam Bondi.