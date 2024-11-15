Who Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Anti-Vaccine Activist And Donald Trump’s Pick As US Health Secretary
Announcing his appointment on X, Trump said that Kennedy would play an important role in protecting everyone in America from 'harmful' substances.
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).
"I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," he said.
"The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again," Trump wrote on X.
An environmental activist, Kennedy made headlines when he ran for president last year as a Democratic nominee against Joe Biden. He then contested as an independent before endorsing Donald Trump in August. His endorsement came after the two discussed a potential role for Kennedy in the Trump administration.
Since election day, Kennedy has vowed to take key steps in revamping the public health guidelines of the US. He has been one of the most prominent people in the country to spread anti-vaccine theories, making statements about their efficacy and safety.
Who Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
Born to a political family in 1954, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of the 35th president of the US John F. Kennedy and the son of US Attorney General and US Senator Robert F. Kennedy.
He completed his graduation from Harvard University, before studying at the London School of Economics. Kennedy received his law degree from the University Of Virginia Law School. He then attended Pace University School of Law and secured a Master’s Degree in Environmental Law.
As a Pace Law School faculty from 1986 to 2018, Kennedy devoted himself to environmental causes and children’s welfare. He served as an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), where he fought cases linked to environmental laws and natural resources.
He is also the founder and chairman of the Waterkeeper Alliance, the world’s largest clean water advocacy group, and served as an attorney there. He also founded the Children’s Health Defense, serving as the chairman and chief litigation counsel in its campaign to address childhood chronic disease and toxic exposures. He believes that vaccines can harm children.
Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stance reappeared during Covid-19 as he raised questions about the ramped-up vaccine development and sale.
Kennedy is married to actor Cheryl Hines. He has one child with her, other than the six children from his two previous marriages.