US Peace Plan Could Be Basis For Deal: Putin Hints At Russia-Ukraine Breakthrough
Russia would stop its military campaign against Ukraine when the latter decides to withdraw its troops, Putin reportedly said.
The United States' proposed plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine might the basis of the peace deal, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Putin, according to the news agency, said there wasn't a final draft for the peace plan in place yet yet, adding that some parts of the US proposal require discussion.
Putin did acknowledge that Washington's plan to end the war take ]into account Moscow's concerns.
He confirmed that a US delegation is set to visit Moscow next week, while noting Russian and Ukrainian officials have already held talks in the United Arab Emirates.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Head of Office Andriy Yermak also announced that Ukraine and US officials will continue to hold talks this week.
Putin, while noting that talks with the US are set to begin, said Russia would stop its military campaign against Ukraine after the latter decides to withdraw its troops.
He further said that Russia may discuss arms control issues with US officials.
Ukraine's President Zelensky wished US President Donald Trump and his wife a "happy and blessed" Thanksgiving.
"We deeply appreciate all the support, which has saved so many lives in Ukraine and helps us defend our independence each day. We are very glad that our relationship is constructive and look forward to further positive progress in diplomacy – to finally end for good Russia’s war against our people," Zelensky said.
"We sincerely hope that dignified peace and guaranteed security will become our joint achievement," he added.
Wishing a happy and blessed Thanksgiving to @POTUS Donald Trump, @FLOTUS Melania Trump, and the entire American people.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / ÐÐ¾Ð»Ð¾Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÐµÐ»ÐµÐ½ÑÑÐºÐ¸Ð¹ (@ZelenskyyUa) November 27, 2025
We deeply appreciate all the support, which has saved so many lives in Ukraine and helps us defend our independence each day.
We are very glad that ourâ¦
This development comes after Ukraine agreed to a peace deal with Russia, with the finer details still be worked out between the two nations.
The 28-point peace deal was put forth by US President Donald Trump in the previous week. The plan involved many conditions that Ukraine had initially rejected, such as letting go of some territory to Russia, restrictions on its military and not campaigning to join NATO.
Trump had put pressure on Ukraine to agree to the peace plan, and set a deadline of Tuesday to accept it. Putin on the contrary, indicated his acceptance of the deal.
The US delegation, led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, held talks with its Russian counterpart since Nov. 24 that went "well", US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert was reported as saying.