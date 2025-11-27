US Peace Plan Could Be Basis For Deal: Putin Hints At Russia-Ukraine Breakthrough

The United States' proposed plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine might the basis of the peace deal, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Putin, according to the news agency, said there wasn't a final draft for the peace plan in place yet yet, adding that some parts of the US proposal require discussion.

Putin did acknowledge that Washington's plan to end the war take ]into account Moscow's concerns.

He confirmed that a US delegation is set to visit Moscow next week, while noting Russian and Ukrainian officials have already held talks in the United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Head of Office Andriy Yermak also announced that Ukraine and US officials will continue to hold talks this week.

Putin, while noting that talks with the US are set to begin, said Russia would stop its military campaign against Ukraine after the latter decides to withdraw its troops.

He further said that Russia may discuss arms control issues with US officials.