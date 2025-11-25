Ukraine Agrees To Peace Deal With Russia, 'Only Minor Details' To Be Worked Out: Report

Business NewsWorldUkraine Agrees To Peace Deal With Russia, 'Only Minor Details' To Be Worked Out: Report
"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal," a US official was quoted as saying.

25 Nov 2025, 08:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo:&nbsp;Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'X' Account)</p></div>
(Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'X' Account)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ukraine has agreed to a peace deal with Russia, with only minor details yet to be worked out between the two warring countries, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing a US official.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal," the official was quoted as saying.

As the report emerged on Kyiv's agreement to the potential peace plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to social media to stated that the talks with the United States are underway.

"Communication with the American side continues,” he said in an X post, adding, “I am grateful for all of America’s efforts and personally for President Trump’s efforts."

The development comes amid the ongoing meeting between a US delegation and Russian officials in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the ceasefire plan.

The US delegation, led by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, has held talks with its Russian counterpart that went "well", according to US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert.

(This is a developing story)

