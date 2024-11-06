Modi Talks To Trump, Looks Forward To Working Closely Together Once Again
During Donald Trump's first term in office, the two leaders held a close relationship.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump late on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory.
"Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory," Modi said in a post on X. "Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors."
Trump expressed to Modi that he regards both the prime minister and India as "true friends" of the US. He mentioned that Modi was one of the first world leaders he reached out to following his victory, NDTV reported, quoting sources.
Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
During Trump's first term in office, the two leaders held a close relationship. The American leader hosted the prime minister at a grand event in Houston, Texas in 2019, which was reciprocated by Modi with a mega rally in Ahmedabad.
Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential election, becoming the first leader to be elected to the White House for two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1897.
Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among the prominent leaders who congratulated Trump after his victory.
Earlier in the day, Donald Trump addressed his supporters and thanked them for giving the Republicans a significant mandate in the US presidential elections.
"We are going to help our country heal and fix our borders; we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body,” Trump said.
The Republican victory gets bigger as the party has taken control of the US Senate and is leading in the race for the House of Representatives.