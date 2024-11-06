Modi Talks To Trump, Looks Forward To Working Closely Together Once Again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump late on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory.

"Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory," Modi said in a post on X. "Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors."

Trump expressed to Modi that he regards both the prime minister and India as "true friends" of the US. He mentioned that Modi was one of the first world leaders he reached out to following his victory, NDTV reported, quoting sources.