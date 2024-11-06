US Elections 2024: Trump Vows To 'Restore America To Greatness' In Victory Speech

Trump's victory speech, delivered from his rally in Florida, was a declaration of triumph over all odds. He referred to his second presidential term as a milestone in American political history. "This is a movement like nobody has ever seen before," he said. "This is the greatest political movement of all time... now it is going to reach a new level of importance because we are going to help our country heal."

The former president took aim at the state of the nation, promising to "fix our borders" and "fix everything in the country", pointing to the challenges the U.S. faces and his intent to address them head-on. "We made history tonight. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," Trump said, reflecting on the difficult political terrain and fierce competition during the campaign. He framed his victory not just as a personal triumph but as a monumental achievement for the American people.

Trump thanked the American electorate for "electing their 47th president" and vowed to dedicate himself fully to the services of the country. "I will fight for you and for your families every single day. I will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve," he said. “This will truly be the golden age of America. That’s what we have... This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

"We have a new star—Elon; he is an amazing guy," Donald Trump said in his address to his supporters in Florida. The Republican candidate praised the space tech possibilities being explored by Elon Musk, highlighting the groundbreaking potential of his ventures.

Elon Musk is a "special guy, a super genius", he said in his address. "We have to protect our geniuses. We don't have that many of them."