US Election 2024: Modi, Macron, Other World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump On Historic Win

Congratulatory messages poured in from around the world for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who made history by returning to the White House for a second term.

Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential election, becoming the first leader to be elected to the White House for two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1897.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among the prominent leaders who congratulated Trump after his victory.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi posted on X. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership."

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," the prime minister said.