US Election 2024: Modi, Macron, Other World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump On Historic Win
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump for one of 'history's greatest' comebacks and a 'huge victory'.
Congratulatory messages poured in from around the world for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who made history by returning to the White House for a second term.
Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential election, becoming the first leader to be elected to the White House for two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1897.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were among the prominent leaders who congratulated Trump after his victory.
"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi posted on X. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership."
"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," the prime minister said.
Macron said that he was ready to work together with Trump like they did for four years during the previous term.
Zelenskyy said he is looking forward to personally congratulating Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the US.
"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," Zelenskyy tweeted.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also congratulated Trump for one of "history's greatest" comebacks and a "huge victory".
Earlier in the day, Trump addressed his supporters and thanked them for giving the Republicans a significant mandate in the US Presidential elections.
"We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body,” Trump said.
The Republican victory gets bigger as the party has taken control of the US Senate and is leading in the race for the House of Representatives.