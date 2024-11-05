Gold Price To Surge Or Slip Post US Election Results? What To Expect

Gold price is in focus ahead of the results of the 2024 US presidential election as investors remain keen to watch the impact of the cliffhanger contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on the commodities market.

Gold, which has gained by more than 40% over the past year amid global headwinds, is seen as volatile to the outcome of the presidential election. The verdict will determine the economic trajectory of the US, the world's largest economy.

According to analysts, gold may marginally shed its glitter post the election results as a level of certainty will return to the markets. The metal, seen as a top safe-haven asset, gains the most when uncertainty looms in the equity market.