US Election 2024: When And Where To Watch US Presidential Elections Live
The 2024 US Presidential election is in its final leg, with voting set to take place today. The race for the White House is primarily between two candidates—Former US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris. The run-up to the voting day was full of action as Democrat candidate Harris and Republican candidate Trump attempted to woo voters with their campaigns. The 2024 presidential race promises to be one of the most closely contested and followed elections.
Here is everything you need to know about the US election date, timing and other details.
US Election 2024 Voting: Date And Time
Voting for US Elections 2024 is set to be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 5. However, early or postal voting has already been underway with millions of Americans casting their votes.
Polling for the US Presidential elections 2024 will typically be open between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time (approx. 4:30 p.m. IST to 6:30 a.m. IST on Nov. 6). However, the timings may vary from state to state.
When Are US Election 2024 Exit Polls?
The exit polls for the 2024 US Presidential elections will start after 5 p.m. EST (2:30 a.m. IST on Nov. 6) and will help measure voter sentiment for predicting the results.
US Election 2024 Results
The announcement of the official results of the US Presidential elections may take days or even weeks. News channels can only provide state-specific data, but can't project a winner until all votes are counted.
If the race is tight, the counting of comprehensive votes may take a long time. However, a clear-cut race can mean that the winner may be declared within hours.
How To Watch US Election 2024 Live?
If you want to follow the US Presidential election results in real-time, there are several ways you can do it.
NDTV Profit will offer comprehensive live coverage of the elections, available on our television channel. You can also stream election news from the YouTube channel of NDTV Profit and follow live updates on our website NDTVProfit.com.
You may track the US election results on social media platforms. Various news outlets and political analysts can offer insights on social media.