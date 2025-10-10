Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Announcement Date, Time, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, responsible for selecting the winners, has received 338 nominations for this year’s Peace Prize.
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on Friday, following a review of 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. This represents a significant increase from last year, when there were 286 nominees.
Friday will mark the fifth day of the ongoing Nobel Prize season, with awards already announced in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature. The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will be awarded on Monday. The prestigious awards are named after Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
The Nobel Peace Prize honours individuals or groups who have made notable contributions to peace. While the Norwegian Nobel Committee, responsible for selecting the winners, has received 338 nominations for this year’s Peace Prize, the names will remain confidential for 50 years, in accordance with protocol.
This means that only the winner will be officially named at the announcement. The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a group representing survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Since 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times, to 139 laureates: 92 men, 19 women and 28 organisations.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Date And Time
This year’s Nobel Prize announcements are taking place from Oct. 6 to 13. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, Oct. 10 at 11 am CEST (2:30 p.m. IST).
The event will take place at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Streaming
All Nobel Prize announcements will be broadcast live on the official digital channels of the Nobel Prize. Viewers can watch the live stream by visiting the Nobel Prize’s official social media handles.
On YouTube, the live announcement can be viewed below:
How Is A Nobel Prize Winner Selected?
The selection process for the Nobel Prizes spans several months. In September, the Norwegian Nobel Committee begins accepting nominations from qualified individuals and institutions. The deadline for nominations is before Feb. 1.
The committee then reviews all submissions and prepares a shortlist by March. From March to August, candidates are assessed. In early October, the committee selects the laureates through a majority vote.
According to the Nobel Prize website, the decision is final and cannot be appealed. The names are then publicly announced.
The Nobel Peace Prize is formally awarded on Dec. 10 in Oslo, where winners receive a medal, a diploma and a document confirming the prize amount.