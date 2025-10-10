⁠Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Full List Of Winners From Henry Dunant In 1901 To Maria Corina Machado In 2025

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to María Corina Machado on Friday for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela. Also known as the 'Venezuelan Iron Lady', she achieved a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Nominations for this year’s award closed on Jan. 31, with the selection process remaining closely guarded, as is tradition.

Between 1901 and 2024, the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 105 times to 142 laureates, including 111 individuals and 31 organisations. The International Committee of the Red Cross has received the prize three times (1917, 1944, 1963), while the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been honoured twice (1954, 1981).

Curious to know who has received this prestigious honour over the years since its inception in 1901? Here is the complete list of Nobel Peace Prize winners from Henry Dunant in 1901 to 2025.