Ceasefire To Tariffs: How A Modi-Trump Call Post India-Pakistan Clash Sparked A Rift

When India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in May, US President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the peace and this prompted a public pushback from New Delhi. In a tense June 17 call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Trump India “will never accept mediation” and stressed the truce was arranged directly with Pakistan.

The tensions also deepened when India learned Trump planned to host Pakistan’s army chief, according to report by Bloomberg.

The fallout marked a turning point: the White House tone shifted, Trump began attacking India, and eventually slapped a 50% tariff on Indian exports — citing trade imbalances and Russian oil purchases. The dispute has derailed decades of US efforts to woo India as a counterweight to China, while prompting Modi to revive ties with Moscow and even open channels with Beijing.