PM Modi Dials Russian President Putin Amid Trump Tariff Tiff

The telephonic conversation comes amid a plunge in India-US ties, with Donald Trump slapping 50% levies on Indian imports.

08 Aug 2025, 06:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB)
File image of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. The leaders further reaffirmed commitment to further deepen India-Russian ties.

The telephonic conversation comes amid a plunge in India-US ties, with Donald Trump slapping 50% levies on Indian imports.

During the call, Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. He also invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

The call on Friday follows a meet between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Thursday.

Doval's visit on Wednesday was to hold discussions on bilateral energy and defence ties and to prepare the ground for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

Additionally, PM Modi is likely to hold an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit later this month.

