Donald Trump News Live: Trump To Announce US Space Command Headquarters In Upcoming Address
Donald Trump News Live: The Oval office address, scheduled at 2 pm (11:30 IST), comes amid rumours over the health of the US president.
Donald Trump News Live: Trump Dismisses Health Rumors
Trump had recently declared on Truth Social that he has "never felt better," pushing back against a weekend of speculation about his health. His low public profile and a blank White House schedule on Friday had fueled chatter online, but Trump was spotted golfing in Virginia with his granddaughter Kai before returning to social media to silence the rumors.
Trump is set to announce the US Space Command headquarters in his upcoming address, as per the US Department of Defence.
Donald Trump News Live: Announcement Likely To Be Related To Defence
President Donald Trump's announcement will be related to the Department of Defence, said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to CNN.
"The president will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense," she said.
Donald Trump News Live: Trump To Make Oval Office Announcement
Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of US President Donald Trump's address, scheduled for 11:30 pm IST.
Investors are on edge ahead of the announcement, with Wall Street futures slipping as markets reopened after the Labor Day holiday.
S&P 500 futures were down nearly 0.8%, Nasdaq 100 futures fell more than 200 points, and Dow Jones futures declined around 0.6%. Stay with us as we track the speech as well as other developments from Washington.