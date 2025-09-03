'India Was Charging 100%': Trump Defends 50% Tariffs, Says Trade Ties One-Sided So Far

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his tirade against India, accusing the country of unfairly benefitting from the bilateral trade ties so far.

Trump, on being asked by reporters where he was reconsidering the high import tariffs levelled against India, said his decision came in the backdrop of tariffs, "as high as 100%", which were levied on American imports for decades.

"We're getting along with India very well... But for many years it was a one-sided relationship. India was charging us tremendous tariffs, which was about the highest in the world," Trump said.

"Therefore, we weren't doing much business with India, but India was doing much business with us because we were not charging them. Foolishly, we weren't charging them," he added.

This allowed India to export all that they made to the US, while American goods could not make its way to the Indian market, Trump further said. "They were charging us a 100% tariff. I'll give you the example of Harley-Davidson."

(This is a developing story)