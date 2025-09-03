Death Rumours, Tariffs And Rocket City: Key Highlights From Trump's Oval Office Address

US President Donald Trump slammed on Tuesday media credibility, dismissing a wave of online rumours speculating about his death, which spread on social media during his week-long absence from public events.

Speaking in an address from the Oval Office, Trump brushed aside the speculation, calling it another example of the press "having very little credibility".

This marks Trump's longest stretch without speaking to reporters in public since taking office.

Here are other key highlights from the address: