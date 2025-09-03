Death Rumours, Tariffs And Rocket City: Key Highlights From Trump's Oval Office Address
Trump again took aim at trade barriers, calling India the country with the 'highest tariffs in the world'.
US President Donald Trump slammed on Tuesday media credibility, dismissing a wave of online rumours speculating about his death, which spread on social media during his week-long absence from public events.
Speaking in an address from the Oval Office, Trump brushed aside the speculation, calling it another example of the press "having very little credibility".
This marks Trump's longest stretch without speaking to reporters in public since taking office.
Here are other key highlights from the address:
Trump Brushes Off Death Rumours
Donald Trump dismissed a wave of online rumours speculating about his death, which spread on social media following his absence from public events over the past week. "The media has very little credibility," Trump said, brushing off questions about the false claims.
Tariffs, Trade Wars And India
Trump again took aim at trade barriers, calling India the country with the "highest tariffs in the world." He charged India of levying high tariffs on several American imports, including the Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
He also linked tariffs to America's technological edge: "We're leading AI because of talents and tariffs. Without tariffs we could end up being a third world country." He added that he would ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs, claiming "the stock markets need, want the tariffs."
Rocket City Gets Command
Trump announced that the US Space Command headquarters will be relocated from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama, a move he said would generate more than 30,000 jobs.
"I am thrilled to report that the US Space Command headquarters will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City," Trump said at the White House.
Trump Declares DC 'Crime-Free'
Trump claimed that Washington had become a "crime-free zone" under his law-and-order push, after he placed Washington police under federal control. "We have no crime," he had also earlier written on Truth Social, pointing to daily arrests of MS-13 members, violent offenders and individuals threatening federal officers or the National Guard.