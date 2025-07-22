Top Business Stories Of July 22: Paytm's First Profit, Block Deals In Lodha, Oberoi Realty And More In Focus

Paytm parent One 97 Communication logged its first ever net profit since debuting on the exchanges, and signed a deal with the Adani group for the construction of a tech campus in Noida.

Also among the headlines, the Ola Uber Drivers' Association held a meeting with the transport commissioner in Mumbai to discuss demands, but have said that the strike will continue from Wednesday noon if no solution was reached.

Here’s a quick roundup of today’s key headlines: