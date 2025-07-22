Top Business Stories Of July 22: Paytm's First Profit, Block Deals In Lodha, Oberoi Realty And More In Focus
High-end housing market comprising properties priced at Rs 1 crore and above experiencing notable growth was also among the top news stories of the day.
Paytm parent One 97 Communication logged its first ever net profit since debuting on the exchanges, and signed a deal with the Adani group for the construction of a tech campus in Noida.
Also among the headlines, the Ola Uber Drivers' Association held a meeting with the transport commissioner in Mumbai to discuss demands, but have said that the strike will continue from Wednesday noon if no solution was reached.
Here’s a quick roundup of today’s key headlines:
Invesco Likely To Sell Rs 3,400-Crore Stake In Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers
Shares of Oberoi Realty and Lodha Developers will be in focus on Wednesday as both companies may have block deals with global investment firm Invesco looking to offload shares worth Rs 3,414 crore, sources told NDTV Profit.
Individually, Oberoi Realty's block deal is worth 1,987 crore while Lodha Developer will have a block deal worth Rs Rs 1,425 crore, the sources added.
Paytm Logs First Ever Profit Since Listing
Lower employee stock ownership cost, growth in distribution of financial services business and higher other income helped Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd. to turn profitable in the quarter ended June, as per the financial results declared by the company on Tuesday.
This is the first time when the payments services provider has logged a quarterly net profit, since its listing in November 2021.
US Stocks Markets Today: Indices Retreat From Record Highs
A muted start was seen at the Wall Street on Tuesday, following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's fresh records a day earlier.
The S&P 500 was trading marginally lower at 6,302.95 within minutes of the market's opening, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 20 points, or about 0.04%.
Paytm Appoints Adani Group Arm To Build Noida Tech Campus
Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd. announced on Tuesday the appointment of Adani Infrastructure & Developers' arm, Manorview Developers, to build a tech campus in Noida, as per an exchange filing.
The Adani Group entity is in charge of engineering, procurement and construction services of the IT campus, and the total development cost is estimated to be nearly Rs 800 crore, as per the filing. The overall project development timeline is targeted to be five years from the date of sanction.
Ola, Uber Drivers' Association Threatens Strike Will Resume If No Solution Reached
The Ola Uber Drivers' Association held a meeting with the transport commissioner in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss demands and come to consensus. However, the drivers have said that the strike will continue from Wednesday noon if no solution was reached, reported NDTV Marathi.
Along with this, there will also be a blockade on major roads in cities like Mumbai and Pune. Ola Uber drivers' association is using pressure tactics to reach a positive solution in the meeting, the reports added.
Premium Housing Booms, Properties Above Rs 1 Crore Witness Strong Growth
High-end housing market comprising properties priced at Rs 1 crore and above is experiencing notable growth, according to a latest report by JLL.
However, residential sales volume decreased by around 13% to 1,34,776 units in H1 2025 compared to the same period last year, it added.
Thailand Says Nearing Deal With US
Thailand is close to an agreement with the US to lower a threatened 36% tariff on its exports ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, according to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who expects trade talks to conclude within days.