US Stock Markets Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Edge Lower, Retreat From Record Highs

A muted start was seen at the Wall Street on Tuesday, following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite's fresh records a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was trading marginally lower at 6,302.95 within minutes of the market's opening, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 20 points, or about 0.04%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged 0.09% lower to 20,956.38 during the early minutes of trade.

The S&P 500 had closed above 6,300 for the first time on Monday. The Nasdaq, similarly, had hit a record high of 23,264, rising 0.86% in trade.

Among the stocks that gained in early trade were Apple Inc., Amazon.com, and UnitedHealth Group Inc. Stocks like NVIDIA Corp., Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. dipped in the early minutes of trade.

Among the 11 S&P 500 sectoral indices, four were trading lower, while seven traded higher against the previous day's close. The gains were led by healthcare, real estate and utility sectors.