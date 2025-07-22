Thailand Says Nearing Deal With US To Lower 36% Export Tariff

Thailand is close to an agreement with the US to lower a threatened 36% tariff on its exports ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, according to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who expects trade talks to conclude within days.

The Southeast Asian nation will submit additional clarifications and final details of its proposal to US trade officials in the coming days, Pichai said Tuesday. A deal is expected to be announced before the new tariff rate takes effect, as Thailand has already provided the Washington with “almost everything” requested.

“We’ve completed more than 90% of the negotiation. Today or tomorrow should be the very final stretch. There’s just a little bit left,” said Pichai, who leads Thailand’s team of trade negotiators. “Some requests for explanations and asks came from their side, and I need to review those to make sure everything is truly complete.”

Pichai expects Thailand to get a new tariff rate that’s in line with its neighbors. President Donald Trump previously has announced deals for 20% tariffs on Vietnamese goods and 19% for Indonesia.