'Happiest City In Asia': Mumbai Tops List, Surges Past Beijing, Bangkok And Singapore, Survey Shows
Mumbai dominated across the key happiness metrics, proving its reputation as the country's most spirited metropolis.
Mumbai, with its chaos married to the cheer, has cracked the code to be ranked as the happiest city in Asia. India's commercial capital topped the list of the 10 Happiest Cities in Asia in 2025, according to a survey by Time Out.
The maximum city's inclusion celebrates the vibrant local life that Mumbaikars are famous for.
The ranking comes after considering not just indexes of environment, economy and health but focused on tapping into the sentiment of residents themselves.
To answer the question of what makes a happy city truly happy, the spotlights falls on the not-so-little, little things. That can be a sense of community in the neighbourhood, a city’s green space, art and culture and beauty.
Mumbai Marries The Chaos, Cheer And Community
Time Out spoke to over 18,000 urbanites across Asia, who took part in the annual city survey this year. That was used to create their ranking of the Asia's happiest cities. The pulse of city was placed in culture, nightlife, food, walkability, affordability and quality of life as the main metrics.
And talk about a city with passion — 94% of locals in Mumbai said that their city actively brings them joy. Mumbai absolutely dominates across the key happiness metrics, proving its reputation as the country's most spirited metropolis. A staggering 89% of residents say they feel happier in Mumbai than anywhere else they’ve visited or lived.
The positive energy is infectious, with 88% reporting that their fellow locals seem cheerful. Moreover, the city’s upward trend is clear, as 87% feel that the overall sense of happiness in Mumbai has grown significantly recently. If you're looking for the secret sauce behind the statistics, it likely boils down to the relentless energy that fuels the city.
Mumbai brings a unique blend of endless entertainment options, a lively social scene, and opportunities for career growth that draw many into the city. And let’s be honest, it certainly helps that Mumbai is recognised as one of the best cities in Asia for street food. Mumbai has truly cracked the code: here, chaos, ambition, and cheer exists in happy harmony.
The 10 happiest cities in Asia in 2025 according to Time Out:
Mumbai, India
Beijing, China
Shanghai, China
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Hanoi, Vietnam
Jakarta, Indonesia
Hong Kong
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore
Seoul, South Korea
Global Joy Club: Abu Dhabi, Medellin And Cape Town
Zooming out to the global list, Abu Dhabi topped the ranks for the happiest cities in the world in 2025. It was named one of the best cities for culture and green space and nature.
The study found that cities thriving on community connection, social acceptance, and a bustling dining scene scored highest. Abu Dhabi, was lauded for its exceptional safety, economic stability, and its warm, welcoming culture.
Swooping into second place is Medellín, the Colombian jewel where residents are practically bursting with happiness: a staggering 97% report finding joy in their everyday experiences.
The eternal spring city, offers the perfect cocktail of beautiful weather and an energetic nightlife that keeps the rhythm going. Medellín is also crowned the world's greenest city and ranked it the third-best city for food this year.
Landing at number three is Cape Town. Settled in South Africa's stunning coastal-line, Cape Town is a natural masterpiece, boasting world-renowned Blue Flag beaches framed by majestic mountains. It’s no surprise that a whopping 97% of its residents declared that their coastal haven makes them happy.
The 10 happiest cities in the world in 2025 according to Time Out:
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Medellín, Colombia
Cape Town, South Africa
Mexico City, Mexico
Mumbai, India
Beijing, China
Shanghai, China
Chicago, US
Seville, Spain
Melbourne, Australia