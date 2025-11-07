'Happiest City In Asia': Mumbai Tops List, Surges Past Beijing, Bangkok And Singapore, Survey Shows

Mumbai, with its chaos married to the cheer, has cracked the code to be ranked as the happiest city in Asia. India's commercial capital topped the list of the 10 Happiest Cities in Asia in 2025, according to a survey by Time Out.

The maximum city's inclusion celebrates the vibrant local life that Mumbaikars are famous for.

The ranking comes after considering not just indexes of environment, economy and health but focused on tapping into the sentiment of residents themselves.

To answer the question of what makes a happy city truly happy, the spotlights falls on the not-so-little, little things. That can be a sense of community in the neighbourhood, a city’s green space, art and culture and beauty.