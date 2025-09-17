Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Couples: Try These 7 Prompts To Create Romantic Photos
Couples can use these prompts to create romantic images using Google’s Nano Banana image tool.
Google's Nano Banana AI image editing tool continues to capture the attention of social media users for its ability to generate amazing photos. First recognised for producing striking 3D figurine-style images, the artificial intelligence (AI) powered tool has led to many viral trends on social media in the last few days.
Creating romantic images for couples using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana tool has become the latest trend among social media users. With the use of a few simple prompts, users can create stunning couple images as per their requirements after uploading their image. From pre-wedding photos to vintage shots, the tool can be used for creating a wide variety of images.
Here are seven prompts couples can use to create romantic images using the Gemini Nano Banana tool.
Google Gemini AI Prompts For Couple Photos
Prompt 1
Convert the uploaded image of the couple wrapped in a shared blanket. They are sitting beside a campfire in the woods. The image will have a peaceful night sky and glowing firelight. It will enhance the warmth of the moment.
(Photo Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 2
Create a picture of a cinematic scene of a couple walking hand in hand along a street in an old European city at twilight. The street lamps cast a golden light, illuminating their joyful expressions. It will show the essence of romantic adventure and togetherness.
(Photo Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 3
Create an image of the couple dancing slowly under a fairy light. The light is strung across an open garden at dusk. The couple's playful smiles and tender closeness must be clear in the image.
(Photo Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 4
Generate a dreamy image of a couple seated on a vintage bench beneath a canopy of pink cherry blossoms. The soft petals gently fall around them as they share a quiet moment, holding hands and smiling warmly. It will show a romantic bond developing between the two.
Prompt 5
Create a romantic seaside moment where a couple walks barefoot along the shore and collects seashells. The waves gently kiss their feet as the sun lowers on the horizon. Their long shadows and shimmering light must be present.
Prompt 6
Create a magical winter scene of a couple bundled up in colourful scarves and hats, making a snowman together in a snow-covered park. Their eyes sparkle with joy and warmth, contrasting beautifully against the crisp white snow and frosty blue sky above.
Prompt 7
Generate a scene of a couple riding a vintage bicycle built for two along a lane lined with sunflowers. The image will depict the lovely relationship of the couple.