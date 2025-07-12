Air India Crash Report: "Not Enough To Determine Cause", Says Ex-AAIB Chief

Handa said the report presents a factual timeline but does not identify what triggered the failure. “Even though the report is out, it just contains the facts… what has gone on in those 30-odd seconds. It is nothing conclusive,” he said during a panel discussion on NDTV Profit.

He added that preliminary and final findings often differ in air crash investigations and that a deeper technical analysis is still required. “We have seen the initial findings and the final findings — they are at variance in majority of the investigations,” he said.

Handa said the AAIB is expected to use a process of elimination to rule out functioning systems before identifying the most likely cause. The final report is due within 12 months, as recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization.