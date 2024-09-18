Union Cabinet Briefing: Government Approves Chandrayaan 4 Mission To Retrieve Lunar Samples

The government on Wednesday approved several space missions, including the Chandrayaan 4 mission to retrieve lunar samples and bring them back to Earth, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a Cabinet briefing.

The Chandrayaan 4 lunar spacecraft will comprise five modules and two stacks. The first stack will have an ascent module and descender module for collecting lunar samples. The second stack will contain propulsion, transfer, and re-entry modules to carry the samples back to Earth.

The mission, costing Rs 2,104 crore, is expected to launch in three years and demonstrate technologies for future manned ventures to the Moon and their return to Earth.

The Chandrayaan series are lunar missions undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation, with the first successful launch in 2008. Last year, Chandrayaan 3 achieved the milestone of soft landing on lunar south pole, the first by any country.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to establish key technological capabilities necessary for India’s planned lunar landing by 2040, including a safe return to Earth. The mission will demonstrate essential technologies for docking and undocking, landing, and lunar sample collection and analysis, according to government officials.