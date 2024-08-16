ISRO Places Earth Observation Satellite In Orbit With Third SSLV Launch
The SSLV-D3 would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India.
The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its third and final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, or SSLV, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. The payloads can be used in applications like satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, and volcanic activity, among others.
The SSLV-D3 would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd., to take up launches using the state-of-the-art vehicle.
As the six-hour countdown for the mission concluded, the SSLV rocket carrying the primary Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, situated about 135 km east of Chennai, at a pre-fixed time of 9:17 a.m. and later achieved its mission.
The rocket successfully launched the EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite at 9:17 a.m. on Friday, marking a triumphant milestone after its maiden mission in August 2022 faced setbacks.
The SSLV-D2-EOS-07 mission in February 2023 had previously achieved success, and Friday's launch demonstrates the program's progress. The EOS-08 satellite has been placed into its intended orbit, paving the way for future Earth observation endeavours.
ISRO had planned for the latest mission to be launched on Aug. 15 but it was rescheduled for 24 hours later with a 60-minute launch window.
After a flight of about 10-12 minutes, the primary Earth Observation Satellite got separated successfully. Within a few minutes, a SR-O DEMOSAT Satellite developed by Space Kidz India weighing 200 grams also got separated, signalling the mission's success.
Scientists at the Mission Control Centre congratulated each other on the successful mission, as according to ISRO, it completed the developmental flights of SSLV rockets.
Friday's successful mission enables NewSpace India Ltd to commence the dedicated commercial launch of satellites to industry players who are keen to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbits (LEO) or up to 500 km above Earth.
A SSLV rocket is shorter at 34 metres (compared to PSLV rockets which are 44 metres tall) and are used to place satellites (mini, micro or nano satellites) that weigh up to 500 kg below 500 km of LEO.
The satellites carried in the mission weigh 175.5 kg and the launch vehicle comprises three solid propulsion stages and a liquid module as a terminal stage.
The key features of SSLV vehicles are -- it provides low-cost access to Space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch on demand feasibility and demands minimal launch infrastructure.
(With inputs from PTI)