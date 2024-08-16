ISRO Places Earth Observation Satellite In Orbit With Third SSLV Launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its third and final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, or SSLV, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. The payloads can be used in applications like satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, and volcanic activity, among others.

The SSLV-D3 would also pave the way for the industry to collaborate with ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd., to take up launches using the state-of-the-art vehicle.

As the six-hour countdown for the mission concluded, the SSLV rocket carrying the primary Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08 lifted off majestically from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, situated about 135 km east of Chennai, at a pre-fixed time of 9:17 a.m. and later achieved its mission.