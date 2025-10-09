Tesla Investigated After Self-Driving Software Cited For Crashes, Traffic Safety Violations In US

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) opened an investigation into the electronic vehicle company Tesla over the self-driving software that powers 2.88 million of its vehicles citing over 50 reports of traffic safety violations that include 14 crashes.

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, the software, named 'Full Self Driving System' had "induced vehicle behaviour that violated traffic laws", the traffic safety body reported.

The driving-aid system does require its users to step in and take control of their vehicle when needed.