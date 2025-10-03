Tesla Sued Over Cybertruck Crash That Killed Teen; Parents Allege Design Flaw Trapped Victims
Safety experts and past lawsuits have flagged Tesla door handles as hazardous in emergencies, since fires can disable the battery-powered unlocking mechanism and manual releases are hard to locate.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from the parents of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara, who was killed in a Cybertruck crash in San Francisco's Bay Area last year. The suit accuses the Elon Musk-owned EV maker of ignoring a known design flaw in its electric doors, which allegedly trapped Tsukahara inside the burning vehicle.
The accident took place on Nov. 27, 2024, when a Cybertruck carrying four passengers veered off the road and hit a tree at high speed. The driver, reportedly intoxicated, and two others, including Tsukahara, died after the truck burst into flames. Only one passenger survived.
According to the lawsuit, once the Cybertruck lost power in the crash, its electric door system shut down, locking all four occupants inside. Tsukahara's parents, Carl and Noelle, said their daughter was alive after impact and calling out for help but was unable to escape. "Her death was preventable," they said in a statement.
The family's attorney, Roger Dreyer, argued that Tesla had long been warned about the dangers of relying solely on electronic door systems without easily accessible manual overrides. "The design of this vehicle failed Krysta," he told The Guardian.
Tesla's flush door handles, which do not protrude like traditional ones, have been a signature design element. But safety experts and past lawsuits have flagged them as hazardous in emergencies, since fires can disable the battery-powered unlocking mechanism and manual releases are hard to locate.
The case, first reported by The New York Times, adds to Tesla's growing list of safety challenges. Just weeks ago, a Florida jury ordered the company to pay $240 million to the family of another crash victim.