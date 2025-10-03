Tesla Sued Over Cybertruck Crash That Killed Teen; Parents Allege Design Flaw Trapped Victims

Tesla is facing a lawsuit from the parents of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara, who was killed in a Cybertruck crash in San Francisco's Bay Area last year. The suit accuses the Elon Musk-owned EV maker of ignoring a known design flaw in its electric doors, which allegedly trapped Tsukahara inside the burning vehicle.

The accident took place on Nov. 27, 2024, when a Cybertruck carrying four passengers veered off the road and hit a tree at high speed. The driver, reportedly intoxicated, and two others, including Tsukahara, died after the truck burst into flames. Only one passenger survived.

According to the lawsuit, once the Cybertruck lost power in the crash, its electric door system shut down, locking all four occupants inside. Tsukahara's parents, Carl and Noelle, said their daughter was alive after impact and calling out for help but was unable to escape. "Her death was preventable," they said in a statement.