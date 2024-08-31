Beyond Tomorrow: ‘Strawberry’ Season In The Fall, OpenAI’s Fresh Funding Round—Weekly AI Wrap

We’re getting close and closer to berry picking season but the strawberry coming this fall isn’t to eat, unfortunately. OpenAI is reportedly planning on releasing its latest AI product, codenamed ‘Strawberry’, as soon as this fall, according to a report from The Information.

‘Strawberry’ apparently comes with boosted reasoning, math and programming skills. What’s more, the new model is also able to work on more subjective topics, like responding to queries around business strategy. The caveat here is that response times are likely to be longer, considering ‘Strawberry’ will require time to “think.”

If it proves valuable though, and more importantly, viable, OpenAI has a sizeable revenue opportunity here. Already, the company’s ChatGPT subscriptions have tripled, with monthly revenue clocking in at $238 million The Information reported, with the company privately valued at $86 billion, following an employee sale of existing shares.

It’ll be a timely launch too, if the company makes the reported timeline. The company’s competitors have levelled the playing field and are in some cases beating the company at several AI measurement metrics.

The ability to answer such questions is what’ll really give the new model a boost among its peers. It’ll be especially important for OpenAI given how scepticism about the tangible value of AI itself is on the rise.

But Strawberry’s true value isn’t in its ability to think, but more so in the training of OpenAI’s new flagship model, Orion, which is currently in development, according to The Information.

Strawberry’s ability to generate high-quality training data is where it’s likely to shine. That would mean the new product from OpenAI is capable of creating gold standard synthetic datasets, which would be hugely valuable. Especially at a time when scientists are warning that we’re running out of data to train models on.

There’s also a push within the company to use Strawberry to help reduce hallucinations from Orion. AI hallucination, where a model will produce incorrect information, is still a problem across the board and one that doesn’t have a solution just yet.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll eventually be able to get our hands on Strawberry at all, but in the meantime, speculation is rife, and the potential, exciting.