Wipro Integrates Google Cloud's Gemini Code Assist To Boost Developer Efficiency

Google Cloud announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Wipro Ltd. to integrate Gemini Code Assist into the IT services company's development workflows. Gemini Code Assist, an AI-powered tool, helps developers write, review, and debug code more efficiently.

This collaboration aims to boost developer productivity, enhance code quality, and foster innovation, according to a company statement.

"At Wipro, we are leveraging conversational AI/Gen AI technology to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of work done by our associates," Anup Purohit, chief information officer at Wipro, said. "Tools like Google Cloud's Gemini Code Assist will greatly enhance developer productivity, enabling them to deliver higher-quality solutions more efficiently."

The integration of Gemini Code Assist is expected to accelerate development cycles, minimise errors, and allow developers to concentrate on higher-level problem-solving.

(With inputs from PTI)