Infosys And NVIDIA To Develop Gen-AI Solutions For Telecom Operators

Infosys Ltd. and US-based NVIDIA Corporation announced the expansion of their partnership as they will be developing GenAI-powered solutions for telecom operators, according to a regulatory filing.

Infosys has developed three generative artificial intelligence solutions powered by its AI offering, Topaz, which uses NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding models, and NeMo Guardrails to customise and deploy generative AI telco domain-specific large-language models.

It has also used NVIDIA Riva to facilitate real-time transcription and translations for call centre agents.

"Telcos are increasingly adopting generative AI solutions to improve the productivity of their businesses with smarter networks, more efficient operations, and enhanced customer service.

Leveraging NVIDIA's full-stack accelerated computing and AI platform, Infosys Topaz is delivering a suite of domain-specific solutions that will help telcos accelerate and streamline their adoption of generative AI," Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, said.

According to the filing, generative-AI solutions have resulted in 61% lower latency and 22% absolute improvement in accuracy.

Shares of Infosys Ltd. settled 0.46% lower at Rs 1,930.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

(With Inputs From PTI)