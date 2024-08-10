Beyond Tomorrow: More Exits At OpenAI, Anonymous Chatbot Enters The Arena — Weekly AI Roundup

Welcome back!

Heavy hitters in tech sure as hell made the news this week. Some of it is great, some is eye-catching, and some is just plain intriguing. Let's see what we've got, shall we?

Arguably the world’s most prominent AI company, OpenAI, saw two high-profile exits from the firm this week and one hiatus, first reported by The Information. And they’re not exactly minor exits, either.

At the same time, however, there’s a rumour that OpenAI might just be preparing a brand new model to show off. Founder Sam Altman cryptically posted an image of strawberries on X, which is supposedly the codename for the company’s new model.

In a big win for regulators, Google has been ruled a monopoly by a US District Court judge. In a 277-page ruling, Judge Amit Mehta found that by signing exclusivity agreements with equipment makers, developers, and network carriers to make its search engine the default, it had violated anti-trust laws. Mehta’s ruling, which Google plans to appeal, now opens a new remedial phase of the trial. While the process might be lengthy, we might see the company being forced to break itself into multiple companies.