Gen AI Adoption To Impact Working Hours Of Indians, Says Accenture

Artificial intelligence is set to augment or automate 31% of the work hours of Indians, leading to a productivity boost, according to the Asia Pacific findings of Accenture's Work, Workforce, and Workers report.

The impact of generative AI on working hours in India would be significant, according to the report. It could lead to a 0.6 percentage point increase in GDP growth per year and add an additional $675 billion in economic value by 2038.

Accenture's APAC research combines economic modelling of the region's four largest economies, namely India, China, Japan and Australia, with a survey of corporate leadership in those nations as well as Singapore.

Generative AI's impact in the Asia Pacific , which includes majors like Japan, China, and Australia, will boost the region's economic value by $4.5 trillion and increase GDP growth by 0.7 percentage points.

Notably, however, the impact of Gen AI on India's work hours is the least of the APAC nations in Accenture's survey. In APAC , India ranks behind Australia (44%), Japan (42%), and China (33%).

An overwhelming 96% of business leaders in APAC acknowledge that gen AI will significantly impact their operations. Similarly, 91% of workers say they'd like to acquire the skills to work with gen AI. However, only 4% of businesses have made generative training available at scale.

Similarly, while 89% of APAC leaders plan to increase spending on AI, only 35% of business leaders in APAC are prioritising investments in their workforce development.