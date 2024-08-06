US District Court Judge's Ruling Against Google Could Have Cascading Effect, Say Experts

US District Court Judge Amit Mehta's ruling that Google's exclusivity agreements to make its search engine the default has violated anti-trust laws could have a cascading effect, according to Dr AK Garg, director and head of digital technology and law at Anand and Anand.

On Aug. 5, Judge Mehta ruled that Google had violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act (An antitrust law published in 1980) by maintaining its unfettered dominance in two product markets in the United States. The search giant had breached law by using exclusivity agreements to maintain a monopoly on general search services and general text advertising.

"Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," Judge Mehta noted in the ruling. While Google's market share in 2009 was nearly 80% in the search engine, it had only increased further to 90% by 2020, the judge noted. By comparison, its closest competitors, Bing and Yahoo, hold less than 6% and 2.5% market share, respectively. There's also privacy browser Duck Duck Go, which currently holds a market share of just 2.1%.

Google plans to appeal the ruling.

"We appreciate the court’s finding that Google is 'the industry’s highest quality search engine, which has earned Google the trust of hundreds of millions of daily users,' that Google 'has long been the best search engine, particularly on mobile devices,' 'has continued to innovate in search' and that 'Apple and Mozilla occasionally assess Google’s search quality relative to its rivals and find Google’s to be superior'. Given this, and that people are increasingly looking for information in more and more ways, we plan to appeal," said a statement released by the company's President of Global Affairs Kent Walker on X, formerly Twitter.

"Other competition commissions will take note and that will be the way they will be ruling, at least in the case of Google," said Garg.