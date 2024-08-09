Aman Sehrawat Wins Bronze In Wrestling, Sixth Medal For India In Paris 2024

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat bagged India's sixth medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics as he defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the bronze-medal match of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling on Friday night.

Sehrawat beat Cruz, a bronze medallist in the 2023 Pan American Games, by 13–5. This is India's first medal in wrestling in Paris 2024 after the heartbreaking disqualification of Vinesh Phogat two days ago.

India has so far bagged one silver, won by Neeraj Chopra, and five bronzes, including three in shooting and one in men's hockey. Currently, India is at the 66th position in the medal tally as of 11:55 p.m.