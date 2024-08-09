Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Clinches Gold With Olympic Record

World champion Neeraj Chopra won silver in the men's javelin throw final at Paris 2024 in the early hours of Friday as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won a historic gold with an Olympic record.

Chopra threw a season-best of 89.45 metres. The 26-year-old's first, third, fourth and fifth throws were fouls.

Nadeem became the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics with a monster throw of 92.97m. His last throw was also a huge 91.79m. The previous Olympic record was 90.57m that was achieved in Beijing 2008 by Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway.

In the qualifying round, Chopra's first throw was 89.34m. The Tokyo 2020 gold medalist's personal best is 89.94m, which was achieved in 2022.

With the silver, he became the fourth Indian in independent India to win two medals in individual events. In Paris 2024, shooter Manu Bhaker has won two bronze. Earlier, badminton player PV Sindhu won a silver in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2020. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has won a bronze and silver in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 respectively.

Currently, India is at the 63rd position in the medal tally with five medals so far, including three bronze in shooting and one in men's hockey.