One Million Subscribers In 90 Minutes: Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel With New Record
Ronaldo has a massive following on other social media platforms as well. Here's all you need to know
Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launched his official YouTube channel on Wednesday, and within just 90 minutes, the channel gained over one million subscribers, setting a new YouTube record for the fastest rise to a million.
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, shared the news of his channel's launch on his social media platforms, encouraging his fans to "SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey." The response was overwhelming, with fans flocking to subscribe almost instantly.
Less than 24 hours after its launch, Ronaldo's YouTube channel boasted over 12 million subscribers, demonstrating the immense popularity of the football icon. Ronaldo has a massive following on other social media platforms as well, with 636 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 112.6 million on X (formerly known as Twitter).
At 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy expectations with his remarkable fitness and unwavering dedication to football. He was last seen on the international stage during the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, representing Portugal.