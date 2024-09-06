Cristiano Ronaldo Says, 'My Goal: 1000 Goals', After Scoring Historic 900th Career Goal

Ronaldo's goal celebration showed how much this milestone meant to him. He was visibly emotional as he raised his hands and dropped to his knees before getting up and being congratulated by all of his teammates. Ronaldo later thanked and waved to the home crowd who had come out in numbers in anticipation of this historic milestone.

"It means a lot," Ronaldo said after Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia. "It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally."

"It was emotional because it's a milestone," he said. "It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It's a unique milestone in my career."