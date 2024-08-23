Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Crosses 30 Million Subscribers Within 48 Hours Of Launch
At this rate, the channel will soon knock on the doors of the top 50 most subscribed YouTube channels.
Legendary Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo launched his official YouTube channel on Wednesday, and within 48 hours of the launch, it has already gained more than 30 million subscribers.
The channel set a new YouTube record for the fastest rise to a million subscribers within just 90 minutes.
Less than 24 hours after its launch, Ronaldo's YouTube channel boasted over 12 million subscribers, demonstrating the immense popularity of the football icon. Ronaldo has a massive following on other social media platforms as well, with 636 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 112.6 million on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Launch
Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, shared the news of his channel's launch on his social media platforms, encouraging his fans to "SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey." The response was overwhelming, with fans flocking to subscribe almost instantly.
The channel has been constantly gaining subscribers, reaching 30.7 million subscribers at the time of filing this story.
At this rate, the channel will soon knock on the doors of top 50 most subscribed YouTube Channels.
Cristiano Ronaldo YT channel
Top 50 Most-Subscribed YouTube Channels
* data as of August 22
MrBeast continues to dominate the charts as the only channel with more than 300 million subscribers. T-series is second with 272 million subscribers whereas Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes, an entertainment and educational content channel comes a distant third with 180 million subscribers.
17 out of these 50 YouTube channels are from India.