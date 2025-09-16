Pakistan's Asia Cup Boycott Threat: Here's Why It's Easier Said Than Done
Pulling out of the Asia Cup can result in a revenue loss of anything between $12 and $16 million for the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Pakistan's threat to pull out from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after demanding ICC match referee Andy Pycroft's removal won't be particularly in favour of their cricket board — and revenue has got everything to do with it!
The Pakistan Cricket Board had sought the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft as they alleged that he asked their captain Salman Ali Agha at the time of the toss not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart, Suryakumar Yadav, in the Asia Cup match.
However, the ICC rejected on Tuesday their demand to expel Pycroft.
Consequence Of Pulling Out
Pakistan pulling out of the Asia Cup could result in a revenue loss of anything between $12 and $16 million for the PCB.
Five Test-playing nations — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — earn 15% each, constituting 75% of the Asian Cricket Council's annual revenue. The remaining 25% is shared by associate nations.
From this Asia Cup alone, the PCB's projected earning is between $12 to $16 million and any decision of a pullout could be bad news for the board.
Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently the head of ACC but in his capacity as PCB chief, has not minced words while lashing out at Pycroft.
"Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around $16 million out of a projected budget of $227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly 7% of the annual PCB revenue gone," a source privy to the developments in PCB told the Press Trust of India on the condition of anonymity.
"It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen," the source told news agency PTI.
It is clear that if the PCB decides to pull out, then it would be left alone in the ACC board room, where other directors might object to it getting the 15% annual share without playing the matches of a marquee event. In all, Naqvi and Pakistan have a lot to lose.
Pakistan's Form In Asia Cup 2025
On-field, Pakistan will have to lift their game by several notches as they play against UAE in a Group A match to keep their Asia Cup campaign on track in Dubai.
Pakistan has one win and a defeat from two matches and are currently in the second spot with two points, ahead of UAE (2 points) on net run rate — 1.64 against -2.03. A loss in this match will show them the exit. The UAE game offers them a good chance to take their side to the Super 4s. India has already qualified to the next stage from this group.
(With PTI inputs)