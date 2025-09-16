Pakistan's Asia Cup Boycott Threat: Here's Why It's Easier Said Than Done

Pakistan pulling out of the Asia Cup could result in a revenue loss of anything between $12 and $16 million for the PCB.

Five Test-playing nations — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — earn 15% each, constituting 75% of the Asian Cricket Council's annual revenue. The remaining 25% is shared by associate nations.

From this Asia Cup alone, the PCB's projected earning is between $12 to $16 million and any decision of a pullout could be bad news for the board.

Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently the head of ACC but in his capacity as PCB chief, has not minced words while lashing out at Pycroft.

"Can Naqvi risk Pakistan losing around $16 million out of a projected budget of $227 million for the fiscal year? That will be roughly 7% of the annual PCB revenue gone," a source privy to the developments in PCB told the Press Trust of India on the condition of anonymity.

"It will be walking on thin ice for him. But again as one of the important ministers of Pakistan, he also needs to keep his respect in front of his countrymen," the source told news agency PTI.

It is clear that if the PCB decides to pull out, then it would be left alone in the ACC board room, where other directors might object to it getting the 15% annual share without playing the matches of a marquee event. In all, Naqvi and Pakistan have a lot to lose.