Business NewsSportsIndia Vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: High-Voltage Asia Cup 2025 Clash In Dubai Amid Boycott Calls
ADVERTISEMENT

India Vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: High-Voltage Asia Cup 2025 Clash In Dubai Amid Boycott Calls

Catch all the live updates here as the men in blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, face off against the Salman Ali Agha-led side in the group-stage cricket match of Asia Cup 2025.

14 Sep 2025, 07:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ahmedabad: Cricket fans with their bodies painted in the colours of the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose for photographs ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)</p></div>
Ahmedabad: Cricket fans with their bodies painted in the colours of the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose for photographs ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in a high-voltage contest in Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. India had got the better of their archrivals in last year's T20 World Cup and bagged another dominant win at the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in February. India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a strong note, having earned a comprehensive nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates. Here are the live updates:
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live News: Pitch Report

The match will be played on a fresh surface in Dubai. Unlike the 2025 Champions Trophy final, which favoured spinners, this new pitch is expected to assist pace bowlers early on, with batting conditions improving as the game progresses.


IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live News: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the night will remain very warm and clear, with a low of 30°C, and the "unhealthy" air quality will persist. There is virtually no chance of precipitation. Extremely humid at 53% as of now.


IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live News: Head-to-Head Stats In T20s

In T20 overall, there have been 13 matches between the two teams, with the men in blue winning 10 of them. In their last T20 match in the World Cup last year, India won by 6 runs.


IND vs PAK Live News: Head-to-Head In Asia Cup T20 Matches

In the T20 format of the Asia Cup, the two sides have faced each other three times earlier, with India winning two matches.


IND vs PAK Live News: Head-to-Head In Asia Cup  

India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in the history of the Asia Cup. India have a slight edge over Pakistan, with 10 wins to their name. Pakistan have succeeded in beating India on six occasions in the Asia Cup. The remaining three games had been abandoned.














Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT