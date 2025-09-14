India Vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: High-Voltage Asia Cup 2025 Clash In Dubai Amid Boycott Calls
Catch all the live updates here as the men in blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, face off against the Salman Ali Agha-led side in the group-stage cricket match of Asia Cup 2025.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live News: Pitch Report
The match will be played on a fresh surface in Dubai. Unlike the 2025 Champions Trophy final, which favoured spinners, this new pitch is expected to assist pace bowlers early on, with batting conditions improving as the game progresses.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live News: Weather Report
According to AccuWeather, the night will remain very warm and clear, with a low of 30°C, and the "unhealthy" air quality will persist. There is virtually no chance of precipitation. Extremely humid at 53% as of now.
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live News: Head-to-Head Stats In T20s
In T20 overall, there have been 13 matches between the two teams, with the men in blue winning 10 of them. In their last T20 match in the World Cup last year, India won by 6 runs.
IND vs PAK Live News: Head-to-Head In Asia Cup T20 Matches
In the T20 format of the Asia Cup, the two sides have faced each other three times earlier, with India winning two matches.
IND vs PAK Live News: Head-to-Head In Asia Cup
India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in the history of the Asia Cup. India have a slight edge over Pakistan, with 10 wins to their name. Pakistan have succeeded in beating India on six occasions in the Asia Cup. The remaining three games had been abandoned.