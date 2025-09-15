Pakistan Threatens To Boycott Asia Cup 2025, Lists Demands With ACC

Pakistan has labelled the 'no-handshake' as "unsporting", escalating the tension between the two sides. Even at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav did not interact or shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha. That also did not go down well with the Pakistan team management and post the no handshake incident at the end of the game, Agha boycotted the match presentation ceremony.

"We wanted to shake hands, but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," a PCB statement read.

Yadav had earlier justified the decision to not shake hands with the opposition, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar after the emphatic win.