Pakistan Threatens To Boycott Asia Cup 2025, Lists Demands With ACC

India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A league match in Dubai on Sunday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board filed a protest with the Asian Cricket Council on Monday against the Indian team and match referee Andy Pycroft, an escalation to the no-handshake controversy involving India and Pakistan players at the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
The Pakistan Board is demanding the removal of Pycroft from the panel of referees for the ongoing Asia Cup. PCB has reportedly threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup tournament if its demands are not met.
What Are Pakistan's Allegations?
PCB alleged that Pycroft overstepped his authority when he asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports.
"The PCB has complained with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB Chairperson Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, said in a social media post on Monday.
According to Cricbuzz, PCB has threatened to boycott their next game, against the UAE on September 17, if Pycroft is not removed from the referee panel but a report in CricketPakistan has seconded these claims.
Earlier, the same website had claimed that the ACC is already considering disciplinary action against India over their on-handshake walkout. However, NDTV Profit was not able to verify these claims independently.
India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy
Pakistan has labelled the 'no-handshake' as "unsporting", escalating the tension between the two sides. Even at the toss, Suryakumar Yadav did not interact or shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha. That also did not go down well with the Pakistan team management and post the no handshake incident at the end of the game, Agha boycotted the match presentation ceremony.
"We wanted to shake hands, but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said.
"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," a PCB statement read.
Yadav had earlier justified the decision to not shake hands with the opposition, saying it was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.
"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar after the emphatic win.
We stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get anâ¦ pic.twitter.com/stkrqIEBuE— BCCI (@BCCI) September 14, 2025
This win is dedicated to the armed forces of India and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Jai Hind ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/ueF1cev152— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 14, 2025
India vs Pakistan
The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing military action by India on terror infrastructure across Pakistan in May. India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A league match in Dubai on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI)