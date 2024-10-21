UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Housing Finance, 360 One Wam Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates
UltraTech Cement is expected to post a decline in net revenue by 1.88% and an Ebitda fall of 9.3%.
UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., 360 One Wam Ltd. and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter.
Cement manufacturers are predicted to have had a seasonally weak quarter. In the case of UltraTech Cement, the decrease in revenues and net profits is mostly attributable to a difficult pricing environment and dampened demand caused by the monsoon season.
The Aditya Birla Group's cement manufacturer is expected to post a decline in net revenue by 1.88% to Rs 15,711.18 crore and an operating profit decline of 9.3% to Rs 2,314.2 crore YoY. Margins may expand 670 basis points to 14.7% versus 8% and the net profit may fall 18.9% to Rs 1,039.24 crore.
JPMorgan initiated coverage on the cement sector on Monday and UltraTech Cement received an 'overweight' rating and a target price of Rs 13,750, implying an upside of 24%. The brokerage prefers UltraTech Cement as it delivers better Ebitda per tonne.
Newly listed Bajaj Housing Finance will be announcing its earnings for the first time post listing. And asset and wealth management company, 360 One Wam, will also be posting its earnings. Analysts estimate the company to post a revenue of Rs 602.8 crore and an operating profit of Rs 359.2 crore.
Motor and generator manufacturing company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, is estimated to have made Rs 2,329.5 crore in revenue and operating profit of Rs 342.2 crore. Margins are expected to be up 14.70% at Rs 258.5 crore.
Mahindra Logistics is estimated to post a 5% uptick in margins for the second quarter of the fiscal, according to Bloomberg analysts.
Other notable names announcing their Q2 results today include Cyient DLM Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Union Bank of India, Supreme Petrochem Ltd. and Swaraj Engines Ltd.