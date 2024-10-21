UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Housing Finance, 360 One Wam Q2 Results Today— Earnings Estimates

UltraTech Cement Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., 360 One Wam Ltd. and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the September quarter.

Cement manufacturers are predicted to have had a seasonally weak quarter. In the case of UltraTech Cement, the decrease in revenues and net profits is mostly attributable to a difficult pricing environment and dampened demand caused by the monsoon season.

The Aditya Birla Group's cement manufacturer is expected to post a decline in net revenue by 1.88% to Rs 15,711.18 crore and an operating profit decline of 9.3% to Rs 2,314.2 crore YoY. Margins may expand 670 basis points to 14.7% versus 8% and the net profit may fall 18.9% to Rs 1,039.24 crore.

JPMorgan initiated coverage on the cement sector on Monday and UltraTech Cement received an 'overweight' rating and a target price of Rs 13,750, implying an upside of 24%. The brokerage prefers UltraTech Cement as it delivers better Ebitda per tonne.