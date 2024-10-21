UltraTech Cement Q2 Results Preview: Seasonally Weak Quarter To Impact Earnings

UltraTech Cement Ltd. is expected to post weak second-quarter results. The weak pricing environment and muted demand due to the monsoon season are the key drivers for the expected downtick in revenues and net profits.

Net profit of the Aditya Birla Group's cement manufacturer may fall over 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,039.24 crore in the July–September quarter, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.