Bajaj Housing Finance, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank Of India Q2 Results Today; Check Full List Here
As many as 46 companies will release their quarterly results on Monday including City Union Bank, Cyient DLM, HFCL, Jana Small Finance Bank, Route Mobile, Maharashtra Scooters and more.
Q2 Results 2024: Many big firms across sectors, including Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Union Bank of India, are scheduled to release their quarterly results for the three months ending September 2024 on Monday.
It is expected to be an action-packed day on D-Street on October 21, as 46 companies are scheduled to declare their results for the second quarter of the current financial year.
For Bajaj Housing Finance, it will be the first time that the company will be declaring its quarterly results after listing on the bourses on September 16.
In its provisional data filed with the stock exchanges on October 3, Bajaj Housing Finance stated that its assets under management have jumped 26% year-on-year to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2024.
The AUM grew by approximately Rs 5,480 crore during this period, Bajaj Housing Finance had said in an exchange filing.
UltraTech Cement is also scheduled to declare its Q2 results on Monday. In Q1, the company's net profit had risen 0.3% YoY to Rs 1,695 crore.
Union Bank of India is among other major organisations scheduled to declare their second-quarter results on Monday. The public sector bank, in its provisional data that was released earlier this month, had stated that its total advances grew by 9.63% YoY to Rs 9.28 lakh crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total deposits rose 9.17% YoY to Rs 12.42 lakh crore, the stock exchange filing showed.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results Today
The full list of 46 companies declaring their Q2 results on Oct. 21 includes Aditya Forge Ltd., 360 One Wam Ltd., Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., Artson Engineering Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Aurum Proptech Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Balu Forge Industries Ltd., Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Consecutive Investment Trading Co., Comfort Fincap Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Fabino Enterprises Ltd., Futuristic Securities Ltd., Getalong Enterprise Ltd., Gold Coin Health Foods Ltd., Gravita India Ltd., HFCL Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., IEL Ltd., and Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd.
The list also includes Julien Agro Infratech Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd., NELCO Ltd., Nikki Global Finance Ltd., PMC Fincorp Ltd., Rajratan Global Wire Ltd., Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd., Route Mobile Ltd., Shiva Cement Ltd., Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Suraj Ltd., Surana Solar Ltd., Swaraj Engines Ltd., Tips Films Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd., Union Bank of India, Vinyl Chemicals India Ltd., Visagar Polytex Ltd., Wendt India Ltd., and Yogi Ltd.