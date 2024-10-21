Bajaj Housing Finance, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank Of India Q2 Results Today; Check Full List Here

Q2 Results 2024: Many big firms across sectors, including Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Union Bank of India, are scheduled to release their quarterly results for the three months ending September 2024 on Monday.

It is expected to be an action-packed day on D-Street on October 21, as 46 companies are scheduled to declare their results for the second quarter of the current financial year.

For Bajaj Housing Finance, it will be the first time that the company will be declaring its quarterly results after listing on the bourses on September 16.

In its provisional data filed with the stock exchanges on October 3, Bajaj Housing Finance stated that its assets under management have jumped 26% year-on-year to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

The AUM grew by approximately Rs 5,480 crore during this period, Bajaj Housing Finance had said in an exchange filing.