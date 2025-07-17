Tech Mahindra Still A 'Buy' For Most Brokerages After Decent Q1 — What Target Price Implies

Tech Mahindra Ltd. is still favoured by most brokerages after a decent first-quarter earnings, even as target prices indicate muted gains.

Of the 26 brokerages tracking the company, 12 have 'buy' calls, and seven each have 'sell' and 'hold' following quarterly results, as per Bloomberg data. The average price target of Rs 1,616 implies a return upside of 0.5% over the previous close.

CLSA has the highest target price of Rs 2,020 on Tech Mahindra, implying a return potential of 9.5%. HSBC has pegged the stock to a target of Rs 1,900, and Incred to Rs 1,877.