Tech Mahindra Records 7th Straight Quarter Of Margin Expansion, Sets Sight On FY27 Target

Tech Mahindra Ltd. posted its seventh consecutive quarter of EBIT margin expansion, with margins improving by 76 basis points sequentially to 11.06% in the April-June period.

The IT major continues to progress steadily toward its stated goal of achieving 15% EBIT margin by fiscal year 2027.

In its Q1 concall and earning press conference, the management reiterated their position of being on track with the commitment made in the final quarter of fiscal 2025.

The improvement in margin in the June quarter came despite seasonal challenges from the Comviva business and elevated visa costs. The management attributed the margin gains to multiple structural levers including reduction in subcontracting expenses, increased offshoring, portfolio integration, and tightened contract governance.