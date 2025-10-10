TCS Share Price Target Gets Multiple Hikes Post Q2 Result Upbeat — Here's What Brokerages Said

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price target received hikes from several brokerages after its second-quarter financial results.

Analysts had a split view on India's largest IT player, with some maintaining a cautious or neutral stance, and others more optimistic, focusing on strong deal momentum and bottoming-out trends.

TCS's new Data Center business plans are a major point of discussion, viewed as either an ambitious growth driver or an unrelated distraction. The commentary also highlights the risk to artificial intelligence-led productivity in existing businesses.

Out of the 51 analysts tracking TCS, 33 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 13 recommend a 'hold', and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets is Rs 3,517, which implies a potential upside of 15% over the previous close.

TCS share price has declined 25% so far this year and 33% from its all-time high in August 2024.