ITC, NTPC, JSW Energy, ACC, IEX, Ixigo, UBL Q2 Results Today; Check Full List
As many as 115 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly earnings reports for the second quarter of the current fiscal on Oct. 24.
The earnings season for the second quarter of the financial year 2024–25 is in full swing and it is going to be yet another action-packed day for investors on October 24. As many as 115 companies will declare their financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 2024 on Thursday.
Some of the major companies declaring their quarterly results on Thursday include leading FMCG players like ITC Ltd. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Additionally, power sector companies such as NTPC Ltd. and JSW Energy Ltd. are also scheduled to announce their second-quarter results.
ITC Q2 Results
ITC.’s consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal expanded by over 7% year-on-year to Rs 20,029.6 crore compared to Rs 18,639.48 crore in the June quarter of the preceding fiscal.
The company’s profit-after-tax fell by 0.24% in Q1 to Rs 5,176.99 crore compared to Rs 5,189.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 Results
For the quarter ended June 2024, Godrej Consumer Products had reported a growth of over 41% in its PAT at Rs 450.69 crore compared to Rs 318.82 crore in the year-ago period. The FMCG company’s total income fell 3% YoY to Rs 3,408.69 crore in the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal compared to Rs 3,518.02 crore in the year-ago period.
NTPC Q2 Results
NTPC had posted a growth of over 12% YoY in its revenue from operations at ₹48,520.57 crore for the June quarter of the ongoing fiscal compared to Rs 43,075.09 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s PAT grew 12% to Rs 5,506.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 from Rs 4,907.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2023.
JSW Energy Q2 Results
JSW Energy’s net profit grew nearly 84% to Rs 534.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 versus Rs 290.35 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations fell over 1% YoY to Rs 2,879.46 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 2,927.85 crore in the year-ago period.
Other Companies Declaring Q2 Results Today
Among other companies declaring their second quarter results include Aarti Drugs Ltd., ACC Ltd., Alldigi Tech Ltd., Alphalogic Industries Ltd., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Arunis Abode Ltd., Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd., Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd., Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd., Banaras Beads Ltd., Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Birla Cable Ltd., Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd., Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., Chandra Prabhu International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., CSB Bank Ltd., Cyient Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., De Nora India Ltd., Digicontent Ltd., Dhenu Buildcon Infra Ltd., Diamines & Chemicals Ltd., Diffusion Engineers Ltd., Dixon Technologies India Ltd., EFC (I) Ltd., Everlon Financials Ltd., Fervent Synergies Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd., G.G. Automotive Gears Ltd., Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd., GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd., and Go Digit General Insurance Ltd.
Also announcing their July-September quarter results will be Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Gravity India Ltd., Gujarat Intrux Ltd., Home First Finance Co., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd. (Ixigo), Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd., Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd., Kenvi Jewels Ltd., Krishna Ventures Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., LE Lavoir Ltd., LT FOODS Ltd., Madhav Infra Projects Ltd., Manba Finance Ltd., Martin Burn Ltd., Markobenz Ventures Ltd., Max India Ltd., Menon Bearings Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd., Modella Woollens Ltd., Moschip Technologies Ltd., NACL Industries Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Nureca Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Parshva Enterprises Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Pecos Hotels and Pubs Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., PNB GILTS Ltd., and PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
The list of companies announcing their results on Thursday also includes Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Purity Flex Pack Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Rane (Madras) Ltd., R R Kabel Ltd., Sanghi Industries Ltd., Shilchar Technologies Ltd., Sayaji Hotels (Indore) Ltd., Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Transport Corporation of India Ltd., Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., Tilak Ventures Ltd., Timex Group India Ltd., Forbes Precision Tools And Machine Parts Ltd., Triveni Glass Ltd., Trustwave Securities Ltd., T T Ltd., Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., V2 Retail Ltd., Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd., Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd., Vivanta Industries Ltd., Veeram Securities Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd., Zenith Health Care Ltd., Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd.