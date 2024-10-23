ITC's Biggest Shareholder To Exit Hotels Arm

British American Tobacco plc, the largest shareholder in ITC Ltd., is set to exit the hotel business once it lists. The Indian diversified conglomerate has received the relevant regulatory approvals to demerge its hotels business and a potential listing of ITC Hotels Ltd.

Definitely there is no intention to be shareholders in hotels in India, said BAT Chief Executive Officer Tadeu Marroco, adding that the firm would sell the stake when the time is right.

The BAT chief executive was speaking to analysts at the company's 2024 Capital Markets Day in October.

The Indian cigarette major is following an asset light strategy for the hotels business. It opened 32 hotels in the last 24 months, taking the total to 140 properties. It plans to take the total hotels portfolio, including managed properties, to 200 in the next few years.

ITC recently disclosed that it received approval for the demerger from the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal. The demerger will be effective subsequent to the filing with the Registrar of Companies.